IN BRIEF: Marvin Gaye estate's case against Ed Sheeran delayed

A trial that had been scheduled to begin next month in a lawsuit accusing English singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran of stealing from Marvin Gaye’s 1973 classic “Let’s Get It On” in his 2014 Grammy-winning smash “Thinking Out Loud” has been delayed until next spring.

The trial had been scheduled to begin next month, with a jury set to decide whether Sheeran, Sony/ATV Music Publishing and Atlantic Records should be liable to the estate and heirs of the late producer Ed Townsend, who co-wrote “Let’s Get It On” with Gaye. The defendants, represented by Donald Zakarin of Pryor Cashman, requested the postponement earlier this month, saying international travel during the pandemic would be unworkable.

