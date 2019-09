Roche AG’s Genentech unit on Thursday said it had resolved its trade secrets misappropriation case against JHL Biotech, a Taiwan-headquartered biopharmaceutical company developing “biosimilar” versions of its blockbuster drugs.

Genentech said in a press release that it had reached a “memorandum of understanding” with JHL that calls for the Taiwanese firm to refrain from using the disputed technology.

