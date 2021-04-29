Federal Circuit affirms Bio-Rad infringed rival 10x Genomics' patents

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Thursday upheld a ruling by the International Trade Commission that the importation and sale of Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc genetic-analysis products infringes patents owned by rival 10x Genomics Inc.

U.S. Circuit Judge Richard Taranto wrote for the three-judge panel that Bio-Rad didn’t co-own the inventions, which were created by former Bio-Rad employees who later founded 10x, because the inventors didn’t conceive them until after they had left the company.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/334Cite