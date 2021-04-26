IN BRIEF: Gigamon loses verdict on patent claims against rival

A jury in Texas federal court has determined that APCON Inc didn’t infringe five patents owned by information-security rival Gigamon Inc, and that the relevant parts of the patents are invalid.

The Friday verdict, which followed a six-day trial in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, thwarted Gigamon’s attempt to block APCON from selling its network security products and recover lost profits and other alleged damages.

