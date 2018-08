A federal patent appeal board has invalidated mobile device maker BlackBerry’s patent on technology related to displaying time stamps on electronic messages, in a win for Alphabet Inc’s Google which had challenged the patent.

The U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board on Tuesday held that all 17 claims of the patent, issued in 2014, were invalid because they were obvious in light of earlier patents.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2wyecXh