Google gets another Philips smartphone patent nixed at the Fed Circuit

Alphabet Inc’s Google LLC on Thursday notched another victory in its effort to pare down a sprawling patent infringement case Dutch electronics firm Philips NV brought against electronics makers that use Google’s Android operating system.

Siding with Google, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said a Philips patent on a system for digital content playback should not have been granted because it was obvious in light of an earlier publication.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3aSSfpb