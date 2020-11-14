In loss for Google, Federal Circuit warns patent applicants not to ‘sandbag’ PTAB proceedings

Google suffered an unbuffered blow in its quest to patent a dynamic method of delivering video on demand, as a federal appeals court on Friday said the company had forfeited its arguments by failing to raise them before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit acknowledged that it had discretion to consider the arguments advanced by Google’s appellate attorneys at Williams & Connolly; however, the court said it was concerned about the potential for “sandbagging,” or the practice of silently allowing a decision-maker to make mistakes in order to have grounds for appeal in the event of an unfavorable outcome.

