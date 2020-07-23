Case to Watch: 9th Circuit to hear architect's trade secrets case against Google

An architect who accuses Alphabet Corp’s Google of stealing cutting-edge design technology is pinning his hopes on an appeals court to revive a three-year-old lawsuit against the company.

Holding oral arguments by video, the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals on September 16 will hear Eli Attia’s appeal of a ruling that he lacked statutory standing to sue Google for trade secrets misappropriation.

(Reporting by Jan Wolfe)