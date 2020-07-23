Westlaw News
July 23, 2020 / 12:34 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Case to Watch: 9th Circuit to hear architect's trade secrets case against Google

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

An architect who accuses Alphabet Corp’s Google of stealing cutting-edge design technology is pinning his hopes on an appeals court to revive a three-year-old lawsuit against the company.

Holding oral arguments by video, the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals on September 16 will hear Eli Attia’s appeal of a ruling that he lacked statutory standing to sue Google for trade secrets misappropriation.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2E3kky7 (Reporting by Jan Wolfe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below