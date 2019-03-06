Solar cell maker Hanwha sues rivals for patent infringement

Korean solar cell maker Hanwha Q CELLS & Advanced Materials Corp has accused three rivals of infringing a patent on a technology used to improve solar cells’ efficiency.

In a complaint filed with the U.S. International Trade Commission on Monday and in three separate lawsuits filed in Delaware federal court on Tuesday, Hanwha sought to block JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd, LONGi Green Energy Technology Co Ltd and REC Solar Holdings AS from selling products that it said infringe the patent in the United States.

