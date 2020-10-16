Federal Circuit revives Snyders heart valve patent

A federal appeals court revived Thursday a Snyders Heart Valves LLC artificial heart valve patent that had been partially invalidated by the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board after a challenge from St. Jude Medical.

The unanimous panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said that the PTAB wrongly concluded that the patent, which describes an artificial valve that can be inserted by a catheter without removing the existing natural valve, was anticipated by an earlier patent.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/37aXzVG