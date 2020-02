Hologic Inc, its partner Grifols SA, and their lawyers at Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer on Tuesday secured a defense verdict in a patent infringement case brought by rival medical diagnostics company bioMérieux SA.

A Delaware jury said a patent on HIV detection technology bioMérieux accused Hologic and Grifols of infringing was invalid, denying bioMérieux’s bid for up to $90 million in damages.

