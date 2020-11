The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear an appeal by Horizon Pharma of an Federal Circuit Court of Appeals decision that invalidated five of its patents on Pennsaid 2%, an NSAID gel for osteoarthritis of the knee.

Following its usual practice, the court gave no reason for denying Horizon’s petition for certiorari.

