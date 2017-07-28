FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
18 days ago
Tech companies back Cray bid to clarify East Texas patent venue rules
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
China's appetite for crude oil may taper: Russell
Reuters Focus
China's appetite for crude oil may taper: Russell
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 28, 2017 / 9:26 PM / 18 days ago

Tech companies back Cray bid to clarify East Texas patent venue rules

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A group of technology companies including Google and Amazon on Wednesday urged the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit to reverse a recent decision out of the Eastern District of Texas that allows more patent cases to be heard in the plaintiff-friendly jurisdiction.

High Tech Inventors Alliance, a group formed earlier this month by eight major technology companies, said in an amicus brief that the court should hear Cray Inc's emergency appeal of a ruling by U.S. District Court Judge Rodney Gilstrap in Marshall, Texas that he can hear a patent case against the company because one of its telecommuting employees resides within the jurisdiction.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2w7kw6o

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.