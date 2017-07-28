Tech companies back Cray bid to clarify East Texas patent venue rules

A group of technology companies including Google and Amazon on Wednesday urged the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit to reverse a recent decision out of the Eastern District of Texas that allows more patent cases to be heard in the plaintiff-friendly jurisdiction.

High Tech Inventors Alliance, a group formed earlier this month by eight major technology companies, said in an amicus brief that the court should hear Cray Inc's emergency appeal of a ruling by U.S. District Court Judge Rodney Gilstrap in Marshall, Texas that he can hear a patent case against the company because one of its telecommuting employees resides within the jurisdiction.

