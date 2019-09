Huawei on Monday hit back at claims by an inventor that it stole his patented technology, saying he has pushed a false narrative to the media and demanded an “extortionate” cash payment.

Huawei denied the intellectual property theft claims by Rui Pedro Oliveira, a Portugal-based inventor holding U.S. patents, in a “media statement” posted to its website.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2lCjJdq