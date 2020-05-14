IN BRIEF: Huawei loses bid to revive wireless patent in Federal Circuit

The U.S. Federal Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday found that a Huawei Technologies Co Ltd wireless communication patent was obvious, affirming an earlier ruling invalidating the patent by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

The patent, titled “Method and Apparatus for Sending Control Signaling,” describes a means of transmitting certain information needed for successful communication between two radio devices. Multiple claims of the patent had been challenged in 2017 by Samsung Electronics Co Ltd as part of a sprawling patent fight between the rival smartphone giants.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3dKRW0j