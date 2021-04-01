Former PTO director Andrei Iancu rejoins Irell & Manella

Former U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director Andrei Iancu is returning to his role as an IP partner in the Los Angeles office of Irell & Manella, the firm announced on Thursday.

Iancu said in an interview with Reuters that he planned to continue the diverse IP practice he had at Irell & Manella before becoming PTO director, which ranged from “high tech to biotech and everything in between.” Iancu first joined the firm in 1999, where he has represented companies including Ariosa Diagnostics Inc., B/E Aerospace Inc., and TiVo Corp. A line of TiVo patent cases yielded the company hundreds of millions of dollars in settlements with Verizon, AT&T, Dish Network and others.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3memqx3