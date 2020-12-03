Illumina sued by Maryland diagnostics firm over genetic testing patents

Diagnostics company Illumina Inc has been sued by rival Ravgen Inc for allegedly infringing two patents covering non-invasive genetic testing technology.

Maryland-based Ravgen, represented by lawyers including Michael Farnan of Farnan and John Desmarais of Desmarais, said in a complaint filed Thursday in Delaware federal court that Illumina’s Verifi and VeriSeq tests, which look for fetal chromosome abnormalities, and its TruSight test, which looks for cancer markers, infringe the patents.

