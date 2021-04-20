Illumina loses bid to escape 'Illuminox' TM dispute with Rakuten Medical

A federal judge in California has denied Illumina Inc’s bid to toss biotech company Rakuten Medical Inc’s lawsuit against it over Rakuten’s use of the “Illuminox” name for a cancer treatment technology it has in development.

Calling it a close question, U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose said Monday that Illumina’s actions gave Rakuten Medical a reasonable apprehension of being sued over the name and supported its filing of a declaratory judgment action to clear its trademark rights.

