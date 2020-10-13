Fed Circuit backs PTAB's broad view of 'human antibodies' in Dupixent patent row

A federal appeals court has refused to revive an Amgen Inc patent on human antibodies that the company had accused rivals Sanofi and Regeneron of infringing with their eczema drug Dupixent.

The unanimous decision by a three-judge panel of the Federal Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Tuesday upheld a finding by the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board that the disputed claims of the patent were obvious in light of prior art.

