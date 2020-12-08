Teva settles remaining Intuniv pay-for-delay claims

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has agreed to settle claims by buyers of Shire’s ADHD drug Intuniv accusing Teva’s predecessor Actavis and Shire of delaying the launch of a generic version of the drug through an illegal patent lawsuit settlement.

The proposed settlement, disclosed by Teva in a filing in Boston federal court Monday evening, would cover a class of individual consumers, known as indirect purchasers because they bought Intuniv through intermediaries. Teva, which acquired Actavis in 2016, did not reveal terms of the deal.

