IN BRIEF: International Trade Commission Judge Lord to retire

Administrative Law Judge Sandra (Dee) Lord of the U.S. International Trade Commission is set to retire from her position, creating an opening on one of the most active tribunals in the nation for patent trials.

ITC spokeswoman Peg O’Laughlin confirmed Thursday that Lord will retire in early April. Lord’s retirement will create a vacancy for the first new ALJ on the commission’s six-judge bench since 2019.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3tPqMNK