The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled Thursday that a party cannot challenge a general exclusion order by the International Trade Commission barring imports of its products for infringing a patent by claiming that the patent is invalid.

The decision is a defeat for U.K.-based Mayborn Group Ltd, which had challenged an ITC order barring it from importing spill-resistant beverage containers.

