Arthrex ruling applies to inter partes reexamination -Federal Circuit

A federal appeals court has ruled that a landmark decision declaring the structure of the federal patent review tribunal unconstitutional applies not only to the inter partes review process, but to the older inter partes reexamination appeal process.

The U.S. Federal Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday held that its October 2019 ruling in Arthrex Inc v. Smith & Nephew Inc, which held that the PTO’s Administrative Patent Judges (APJs) were improperly appointed, extended to inter partes reexaminations.

