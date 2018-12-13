Westlaw News
December 13, 2018 / 10:39 PM / Updated 6 hours ago

Class certified in Lamictal antitrust case against GSK, Teva

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Purchasers of GlaxoSmithKline PLC’s anti-seizure drug Lamictal have won class certification for an antitrust lawsuit claiming the drugmaker conspired with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd to delay the latter’s generic version.

U.S. District Judge William Walls in New Jersey on Wednesday rejected an argument by GSK and Teva that the claims by the purchasers did not have enough in common to proceed as a class action.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Cad2VQ

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.