Class certified in Lamictal antitrust case against GSK, Teva

Purchasers of GlaxoSmithKline PLC’s anti-seizure drug Lamictal have won class certification for an antitrust lawsuit claiming the drugmaker conspired with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd to delay the latter’s generic version.

U.S. District Judge William Walls in New Jersey on Wednesday rejected an argument by GSK and Teva that the claims by the purchasers did not have enough in common to proceed as a class action.

