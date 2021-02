Johnson & Johnson has accused rival Alcon of stealing computer code used in laser eye surgery on a “grand and shocking scale,” asking a federal judge to block sales and imports of Alcon cataract surgery products.

In a motion for a preliminary injunction made public Tuesday, J&J said its proposed ban would protect it from further harm without harming physicians or patients.

