King & Spalding has hired intellectual property lawyers Joseph Diamante and Charles Cantine as partners in its New York office.

Diamante and Cantine, previously at Stroock & Stroock & Lavan, have represented plaintiffs in high-profile IP disputes. Cantine said in an interview the two teamed up on many of their cases at Stroock.

