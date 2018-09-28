FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 28, 2018 / 11:28 PM / Updated an hour ago

LG wins new trial on damages for infringing former Nokia patents

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A federal judge has thrown out a $2.7 million jury award against LG Electronics Inc for infringing former Nokia Corp mobile phone technology patents and ordered a new damages trial, ruling the plaintiff failed to present enough evidence to support the original award.

In an opinion issued on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap in Marshall, Texas, said Core Wireless SARL, which now owns the Nokia patents at issue, had failed to offer detailed evidence about how much value those patents added to phones.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2NStfa1

