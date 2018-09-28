LG wins new trial on damages for infringing former Nokia patents

A federal judge has thrown out a $2.7 million jury award against LG Electronics Inc for infringing former Nokia Corp mobile phone technology patents and ordered a new damages trial, ruling the plaintiff failed to present enough evidence to support the original award.

In an opinion issued on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap in Marshall, Texas, said Core Wireless SARL, which now owns the Nokia patents at issue, had failed to offer detailed evidence about how much value those patents added to phones.

