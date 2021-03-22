IN BRIEF: LG settles claims that rival Hisense infringed smart TV patents

LG Electronics Inc and Hisense Electric Co have settled their dispute over LG’s claims that Hisense misused its technology in a line of smart TVs, according to a Friday filing in Los Angeles federal court.

LG initially sued its rival in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California in 2019, alleging Hisense infringed four patents covering backlight and Wi-Fi technology, among other things. The complaint said Hisense rejected LG’s offer to license the patents on fair terms.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3r5QNGY