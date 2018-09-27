FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
September 27, 2018 / 1:05 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

LG loses bid to overturn cellphone patent verdict

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A federal judge has upheld a $2.7 million verdict against LG Electronics Inc in a lawsuit filed by a patent-licensing firm that had accused the technology giant of infringing former Nokia Corp patents.

U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap in Marshall, Texas federal court on Tuesday denied LG’s motion for renewed judgment as a matter of law, rejecting its arguments that the patents were invalid on several grounds, in a victory for Canada-based Conversant Intellectual Property Management Inc.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2xOxQiq

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.