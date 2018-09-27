LG loses bid to overturn cellphone patent verdict

A federal judge has upheld a $2.7 million verdict against LG Electronics Inc in a lawsuit filed by a patent-licensing firm that had accused the technology giant of infringing former Nokia Corp patents.

U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap in Marshall, Texas federal court on Tuesday denied LG’s motion for renewed judgment as a matter of law, rejecting its arguments that the patents were invalid on several grounds, in a victory for Canada-based Conversant Intellectual Property Management Inc.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2xOxQiq