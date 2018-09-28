LG loses bid to overturn cellphone patent verdict

By Brendan Pierson (Clarification: An earlier version of this article stated that Judge Gilstrap upheld the $2.7 million verdict against LG. While the judge denied LG’s renewed motion for judgment as a matter of law that Core’s patents were invalid, he had not yet ruled on its motion for a new trial on the amount of the damages.)

A federal judge has rejected a challenge by LG Electronics Inc to a $2.7 million verdict against it in a lawsuit filed by a patent-licensing firm that had accused the technology giant of infringing former Nokia Corp patents.

U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap in Marshall, Texas federal court on Tuesday denied LG’s motion for renewed judgment as a matter of law, rejecting its arguments that the patents were invalid on several grounds, in a victory for Canada-based Conversant Intellectual Property Management Inc.

