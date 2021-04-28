Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Lizzo escapes some claims from songwriters over 'Truth Hurts'

By Blake Brittain

1 Min Read

Lizzo defeated claims that songwriters Justin and Jeremiah Raisen and Yves Rothman co-wrote or co-own rights to her number-one hit “Truth Hurts,” although they can still argue that the song used copyrightable elements of a demo they recorded with her, a Los Angeles federal court has ruled.

The songwriters couldn’t sustain the claims largely because the demo was a separate work from “Truth Hurts”, U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee said in an opinion entered on Wednesday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2SdePnK

