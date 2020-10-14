Court's abstention from patent dispute amid state litigation upheld

A federal court did not err in dismissing a patent lawsuit filed by Medtronic Inc against a surgeon and inventor on the grounds that the same dispute was already being litigated in a state court, a federal appeals court has ruled.

A unanimous panel of the Federal Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals said Wednesday that the lower court did not abuse its discretion in relying on the doctrine of abstention in declining to hear the dispute between the device maker and doctor Rick Sasso.

