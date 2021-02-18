Federal Circuit finds skin cancer detection patent obvious

A federal appeals court has invalidated key claims in a patent held by medical imaging company Melanoscan LLC on whole-body photography for cancer detection, finding they were obvious in light of earlier inventions.

The unanimous ruling from a three-judge panel of the Federal Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals was a victory for imaging company Canfield Scientific Inc, which had challenged the patent in an inter partes review before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board.

