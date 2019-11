The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Tuesday revived Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp’s challenge to the last surviving claim of a patent underlying Pfizer’s pneumonia vaccine Prevnar 13.

A three-judge Federal Circuit panel overturned a ruling by the U.S. Patent and Trademark’s Office’s Patent Trial Appeal Board upholding the single claim, calling the decision “too cryptic to survive judicial review.”

