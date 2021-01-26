Judge upholds inventor's $7 mln database patent verdict against Microsoft

Microsoft Corp has lost a bid to overturn a $7 million jury verdict in favor of a Deutsche Bank vice president who accused the company of infringing his patent on database user interface software.

U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein in Manhattan on Monday denied Microsoft’s motion for judgment as a matter of law setting aside the February 2020 verdict, rejecting its arguments that inventor Michael Kaufman’s patent was invalid and that Microsoft’s ASP.NET Dynamic Data, a web development program, did not infringe it.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3a1WuPQ