IN BRIEF: 'White Claw' maker sues Bang Energy over 'Mixx' drink trademark

Dublin-based Mark Anthony International SRL – which makes White Claw, Mike’s Hard Lemonade, and other flavored malt beverages – sued Bang Energy LLC in Manhattan federal court on Monday, alleging Bang Energy’s new “Mixx” drinks infringe its “MXD” trademark.

Mark Anthony asked the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York to block Bang Energy’s planned launch of Mixx this year based on a likelihood of confusion with MXD.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3vhP8AH