Momenta, Sandoz face off with Amphastar in blockbuster drug patent trial
July 11, 2017 / 9:03 PM / a month ago

Momenta, Sandoz face off with Amphastar in blockbuster drug patent trial

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc and Novartis AG's Sandoz unit took Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc to trial Tuesday in a long-running suit over patent infringement that seeks hundreds of millions of dollars in damages over Amphastar's generic version of the blockbuster blood-thinner Lovenox.

Sophie Wang, a lawyer for Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biotech company Momenta, told jurors in Boston federal court that Amphastar knowingly infringed Momenta's patent, obtained after years of research into complex sugar molecules by co-founder Ganesh Kaundinya.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2u5WIlK

