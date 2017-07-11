Momenta, Sandoz face off with Amphastar in blockbuster drug patent trial

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc and Novartis AG's Sandoz unit took Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc to trial Tuesday in a long-running suit over patent infringement that seeks hundreds of millions of dollars in damages over Amphastar's generic version of the blockbuster blood-thinner Lovenox.

Sophie Wang, a lawyer for Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biotech company Momenta, told jurors in Boston federal court that Amphastar knowingly infringed Momenta's patent, obtained after years of research into complex sugar molecules by co-founder Ganesh Kaundinya.

