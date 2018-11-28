Westlaw News
Supreme Court lawyer joins Mayer Brown from Gibson Dunn

Jan Wolfe

Mayer Brown on Wednesday announced Nicole Saharsky, who has appeared before the U.S. Supreme Court 29 times in intellectual property, employment law, bankruptcy and other cases, has joined its Washington D.C. office as a partner in its appellate practice.

Saharsky joined Mayer Brown after a one-year stint at Gibson Dunn & Crutcher. Prior to that, she served for 10 years as an assistant to the solicitor general at the U.S. Department of Justice.

