A federal judge on Wednesday dealt a setback to generic drug company Mylan NV in its bid to invalidate patents owned by Sanofi SA relating to its insulin drug Lantus.

U.S. District Judge Stanley Chesler in Newark, New Jersey denied a motion by Mylan to have two Sanofi patents on Lantus ruled invalid on summary judgment, meaning their validity will be determined in a trial scheduled for December.

