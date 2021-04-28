U.S. Tax Court rules Mylan generic patent litigation costs deductible

Mylan Inc doesn’t owe the U.S. Internal Revenue Service all of the $50 million the IRS said it owed in deficiencies from claimed deductions of expenses related to defending patent infringement suits stemming from generic drug applications, the U.S. Tax Court has ruled.

The litigation wasn’t related to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration approval process for generic drugs, and the costs were deductible as ordinary business expenses, U.S. Tax Court Judge Patrick Urda said Tuesday.

