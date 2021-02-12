Fed Circuit appears dubious of Viatris' attack on PTAB discretion to decline IPRs

A Federal Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel on Friday heard arguments over its authority to review the Patent Trial and Appeal Board’s decision not to launch an inter partes review in a patent dispute between Janssen Pharmaceuticals and Viatris Inc (formerly Mylan).

Pratik Shah of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, arguing for Johnson & Johnson unit Janssen, urged Circuit Judges Pauline Newman, Kimberly Moore and Kara Stoll to dismiss Viatris’ appeal, which seeks to compel the PTAB to institute an inter partes review of a Janssen schizophrenia drug patent, arguing the PTAB’s decision not to institute the review is not reviewable.

