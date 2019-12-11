SCOTUS: ‘Expenses’ does not cover attorneys’ fees in PTO lawsuits

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office is not automatically entitled to recover attorneys’ fees from parties who sue the agency over rejected patent applications.

In a unanimous decision written by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the high court said the patent office could not recoup attorneys’ fees it incurred responding to a lawsuit biotech firm NantKwest Inc brought over the denial of a patent on a method of treating cancer.

