Westlaw News
August 4, 2020 / 12:21 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

FastShip's $6 million attorneys' fee award tossed in IP dispute with Navy

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Monday vacated a $6.2 million award of attorneys’ fees to FastShip in a dispute with the U.S. Navy over the unauthorized use of the company’s patented technology in the initial series of its shallow-draft, fast-moving Littoral Combat Ships.

The Federal Circuit said that Senior Judge Charles Lettow of the U.S. Court of Federal Claims had improperly awarded fees based on pre-litigation conduct by the Navy and its contractor, Lockheed Martin (which was not a defendant in the action).

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2DlbhbP

