IN BRIEF: Nespresso sued by German company over coffee capsule patents

By Blake Brittain

1 Min Read

A subsidiary of German instant beverage maker Kruger GmbH & Co KG has sued Nespresso USA Inc in Los Angeles federal court for allegedly infringing its coffee capsule patents.

The subsidiary, K-fee System GmbH, told the court on Wednesday that Nespresso’s coffeemakers infringe three of its patents covering a barcode system that communicates the ideal brewing parameters for the capsule’s drink to a beverage machine.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3eqIbWX

