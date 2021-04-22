IN BRIEF: Nespresso sued by German company over coffee capsule patents

A subsidiary of German instant beverage maker Kruger GmbH & Co KG has sued Nespresso USA Inc in Los Angeles federal court for allegedly infringing its coffee capsule patents.

The subsidiary, K-fee System GmbH, told the court on Wednesday that Nespresso’s coffeemakers infringe three of its patents covering a barcode system that communicates the ideal brewing parameters for the capsule’s drink to a beverage machine.

