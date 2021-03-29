IN BRIEF: Nestle sues distributor over unauthorized Mexican products

A California distributor has been selling Mexican Nestle products in the U.S. without the company’s permission, according to a complaint filed by Nestle in Los Angeles federal court.

Nestle USA Inc’s Friday lawsuit accused Best Foods LLC of unfair competition and false advertising for selling grey market Nescafe coffee products, La Lechera milk products, and Media Crema cream through illegitimate distribution channels.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3cykBbl