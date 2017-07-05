FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Newegg wins attorneys' fees in "baseless" Acacia patent case
July 5, 2017

Newegg wins attorneys' fees in "baseless" Acacia patent case

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

The patent assertion company Acacia Research Corp brought a frivolous infringement case against Newegg Inc and must pay the electronics retailer's attorneys' fees, a federal appeals court said on Wednesday.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said Acacia subsidiary Adjustacam LLC should pay Newegg's fees for advancing a "baseless" argument that webcams the retailer sold infringed a patent on the design of a clip for fastening a webcam to a laptop.



