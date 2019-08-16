Westlaw News
August 16, 2019 / 8:53 PM / Updated an hour ago

Term ‘patent troll’ opinion, not fact, says N.H. top court in defamation case

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

New Hampshire’s top court on Friday upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit by a company that licenses and enforces ATM-related patents accusing groups including the American Bankers Association of defamation for calling it a “patent troll.”

The New Hampshire Supreme Court said statements by the ABA, the Credit Union National Association and a law firm calling Automatic Transaction LLC a “patent troll” were opinions rather than fact and could not form the basis of a defamation lawsuit.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2TCniNX

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below