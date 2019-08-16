Term ‘patent troll’ opinion, not fact, says N.H. top court in defamation case

New Hampshire’s top court on Friday upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit by a company that licenses and enforces ATM-related patents accusing groups including the American Bankers Association of defamation for calling it a “patent troll.”

The New Hampshire Supreme Court said statements by the ABA, the Credit Union National Association and a law firm calling Automatic Transaction LLC a “patent troll” were opinions rather than fact and could not form the basis of a defamation lawsuit.

