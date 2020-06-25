IN BRIEF: Nike prevails in shoe patent dispute with Adidas

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Thursday upheld two Nike Inc patents against a challenge by rival Adidas AG, leaving Adidas open to a potential infringement lawsuit over its Primeknit shoes.

Adidas challenged the two patents before the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal board in 2016. Nike previously had alleged that Adidas’ Primeknit shoes infringed a German patent covering its own Flyknit shoes, and refused to grant Adidas a covenant not to sue over its related U.S. patents, according to Thursday’s decision.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/31heEKx