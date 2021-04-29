IN BRIEF: Nirvana sued over use of Dante's Inferno art in logo

The heir of a British artist who drew a map of hell for a translation of Dante’s “Inferno” sued the band Nirvana in Los Angeles federal court for copyright infringement, alleging it misused the image on its merchandise.

Jocelyn Bundy said in her complaint that she discovered in January that Nirvana had been using her grandfather C.W. Scott-Giles’ drawing since 1997 on shirts, mugs, vinyl records, and other merchandise sold at stores including Walmart, H&M, and Hot Topic.

