Judge upholds patent on Merck's antifungal drug Noxafil

A U.S. judge on Friday upheld a Merck & Co Inc patent on its antifungal drug Noxafil against a challenge by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, which had sought to sell a generic version of the drug.

U.S. District Judge Peter Sheridan said Merck’s patent, which is set to expire in July 2019, was not anticipated or rendered obvious by an earlier European patent application belonging to Merck’s predecessor Schering.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2yl7Aiu